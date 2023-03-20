Former President Donald Trump leads Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) by nearly 30 points in a hypothetical head-to-head primary match-up in Arizona, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll.

The poll, released on Friday, shows that Trump has the support of 52 percent of likely Republican voter respondents in the Grand Canyon State, placing him 28 percentage points above DeSantis’s 24 percent. Another 16 percent of respondents say they would vote for someone else, and another seven percent are undecided.

While DeSantis has not announced a bid for the White House, Trump is joined by two other active GOP candidates: entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC).

Surveys from various other pollsters last week showed Trump leading in a number of states. Emerson College Polling found Trump to be the front-runner in Florida in a crowded primary field, a Public Policy Polling survey showed Trump with a double-digit lead in Pennsylvania, and a CWS Research/Defend Texas Liberty PAC had him ahead of competitors in the Lone Star State.

This Rasmussen Reports poll sampled all 1,001 likely voters across the political spectrum regarding who they would support in a hypothetical rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024. Trump holds a double-digit lead over Biden, at 52 percent and 39 percent, respectively. Of note, Rasmussen slightly oversampled conservative voters, as 34 percent were Republicans, 29 percent were Democrats, and 37 percent were not associated with either of the major parties.

Biden’s approval rating sits nine points underwater as 45 percent are satisfied with the job he is doing, while 54 percent disapprove of his performance. Regarding illegal immigration, a majority of 52 percent believe the Biden administration is doing a “Poor” job, while just 22 percent believe he is doing a “Good” or “Excellent” job. Twenty-one percent categorized his performance as “fair.” Four percent were “Unsure.”

Moreover, 67 percent of participants believe the government is doing “too little” on border security and illegal immigration.

The poll was conducted between March 13 and 14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.