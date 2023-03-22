Poll: Americans Say Most Critical Threat Is Cyberdisruption

Americans say that cyberterrorism is a more significant “critical threat” to the United States’ vital interests than ten other international matters, including the military power of China and Russia.

The most recent Gallup poll showed that “cyberterrorism” (with 84 percent) was the most significant possible threat to the United States’ vital interests in the next ten years, when respondents were asked if it was a “critical threat” or “important but not [a] critical threat” or “not an important threat at all.”

Respondents said the second biggest critical threat was the “development of nuclear weapons by Iran” with 74 percent, and the third biggest threat was the “development of nuclear weapons by North Korea” with 73 percent.

The full list of what the respondents say are critical threats from Gallup:

84 percent said cyberterrorism

74 percent said the development of nuclear weapons by Iran

73 percent said the development of nuclear weapons by North Korea

68 percent said international terrorism

66 percent said the military power of China

64 percent said the economic power of China

56 percent said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

54 percent said global warming or climate change

51 percent said the military power of Russia

47 percent said the ongoing China-Taiwan conflict

47 percent said the thousands of migrants illegally entering the United States

Notably, only a slim majority said the biggest critical threat was the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and global warming, while the largest majority cared the most about cyberterrorism and then nuclear weapons.

Additionally, most Americans continued to characterize climate change as a critical threat, but it shrunk by four percent from the record high (58 percent) in 2021.

Furthermore, less than half of the respondents said the biggest critical threat was the ongoing conflict between China and Taiwan, but when it came to the military and economic power of China compared to the United States, it ranked much higher.

The Gallup poll asked questions of 1,008 adults living in the United States and was conducted from February 1 to 23. Overall, the poll saw a four percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.