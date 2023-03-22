Student Shoots 2 Staff Members at Denver High School

A student shot two staff members at Denver’s East High School Wednesday morning then fled the scene before police could apprehend him.

CBS News reported that the staff members survived being shot and one is in stable condition and the second is in critical.

9 News observed that the school has routine search for weapons that involves a pat down and that it was during the search that the student allegedly pulled the gun and began shooting.

The student suspected of firing the shoots is described as “a juvenile.”

Denver 7 noted there is a heavy police presence around the school and “Denver Public Schools spokeswoman Rachel Childress said currently, nobody is allowed into or out of the school.”

