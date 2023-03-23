Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questioned Everytown for Gun Safety’s federal legal director Rob Wilcox during Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing and learned that the Bloomberg-affiliated gun control group actually asked the ATF to take action on pistol stabilizer braces.

Jordan asked Wilcox, “Did you or anyone in your organization communicate with the ATF or the Biden administration about these issues we are discussing today, prior to the notice of proposed rulemaking?”

Wilcox responded, “We submitted a formal petition for rulemaking through the formal channel, sir.”

Jordan then pressed for certainty, asking, “Before the notice of proposed rule making?”

Wilcox responded, “That’s correct.”

Jordan followed up by asking, “So you were in communication with the Biden administration wanting them to make these changes?”

Wilcox answered, “We filed formal petition for rulemaking through the appropriate channels.”

Jordan questioned Wilcox about whether there were personal communications between Everytown associates and Steve Dettelbach, who is now director of the ATF, and Wilcox said, “Of course we’ve been in communication with the ATF in this administration and in prior administrations.”

Jordan continued pressing Wilcox, who admitted that he had personally talked with Dettelbach.

Thank you @Jim_Jordan for revealing to the world how @JoeBiden & @ATFHQ are just doing @Everytown's & @MikeBloomberg's bidding to ban millions of pistols❌ pic.twitter.com/9gZ5ezyucb — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) March 23, 2023

Breitbart News reported that Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) used his time during the Judiciary hearing to highlight the danger of bureaucrats taking it upon themselves to make law in place of Congress.

