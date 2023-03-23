Disappointed Jill Biden Repeats Call for Men to Back Women’s Rights

For the second time in a matter of weeks a clearly disappointed Jill Biden took time Wednesday to publicly air her grievances with men.

A Women’s History Month event at the White House provided the backdrop for her lamentation men are failing women in their pursuit of equality and rights.

Speaking ahead of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, AP reports Biden didn’t mince words as she said women find themselves relitigating “battles that we thought we had won a long time ago.”

“We need more men to hold each other accountable when women are being hurt or being left behind,” she said, adding “The fight for women’s equality should have an end.”

Earlier this month Biden praised a group of women from around the world, including those who have been protesting against Iran’s leaders, for showing courage while fighting for their rights and similarly called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause.

“As much as we need women who are willing to speak up, we need more men who are willing to listen and act,” the first lady said.

“We need more men to hold each other accountable when their sisters are being hurt or left behind,” she informed a White House ceremony for the 2023 recipients of the International Women of Courage Awards.

“We need more men who nurture families, who feed and teach and mentor, who build safer communities. We need more men who know that caring, collaboration and kindness are signs of strength, not weakness.

“Men, we need you to support the women who are fighting for their rights and to lift up those who have been silenced.”