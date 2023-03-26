Three Illegal Aliens Arrested After Sexual Assault in Walmart Parking Lot

Three illegal aliens have been arrested following a sexual assault in the parking lot of a Walmart superstore in Shallotte, North Carolina.

Illegal aliens Remus Duduveica, 36 years old, Ulise Dumitru, 22 years old, and Ion Levers Istronom, 26 years old, all from Romania, were arrested by the Shallotte Police Department when an employee at the town’s Walmart reported them to police after an underage girl reported a sexual assault in the parking lot.

According to police, the girl reported the sexual assault prompting police to pull over the three illegal aliens who were in the same vehicle in the parking lot. Police allege that parking lot surveillance footage confirmed that a sexual assault occurred.

While searching the illegal aliens’ vehicle, police found large sums of money in secret compartments. Police allege that the illegal aliens posed as hearing-impaired individuals with the Handicap International Charity to fraudulently secure donations from passersby.

Police seized the money found in the illegal aliens’ vehicle during the arrest.

Duduveica, Dumitru, and Istronom were charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Duduveica was also charged with sexually assaulting a minor in relation to the reported sexual assault in the Walmart parking lot.

Police confirmed that all three are illegal aliens from Romania and have been hit with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers so that they will be turned over to the federal agency for arrest and deportation if they are released from local police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.