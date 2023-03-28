Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called on Republicans to spend less time on the banning of books in schools and more time stopping gun violence.

Cheney issued her comments in praise of Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, who said on NBC that Republicans need to worry more about making kids safe.

“I have a friend in Nashville. So I knew of one of the little girls. Who is 9. Who went to school yesterday and who didn’t get to come home. So, when Henry came home from work, I said, ‘Did you see this?’ I had to whisper, because I have a 9-year-old,” said Jenna Bush Hager.

“We are worried about giving our kids Judy Blume and other books that are important to the history, to the fabric of our country, and we aren’t worried about sending our kids to schools where they’re not safe,” she later added.

Liz Cheney gave a shout-out to Jenna Bush Hager on Twitter to say she agrees.

“Thank you [Jenna] for making this point today – if we really want to keep our children safe, we need to spend less time banning books and more time stopping the horrific gun violence in our schools,” tweeted Cheney.

Aside from her support for impeaching former President Trump and running a kangaroo court with the January 6 committee, Liz Cheney has taken notably liberal and left-wing positions since she came out as an enemy of the former president, which culminated in her losing to Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary. Cheney also completely reversed her position on same-sex marriage.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” Liz Cheney said last year. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation.”