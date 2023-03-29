Report: 44% of Americans Work a Second Job, 13% Increase Under Biden

Forty-four percent of Americans work a second job, a 13 percent increase relative to the Trump administration, a LendingClub report revealed Tuesday.

The recent increase under President Joe Biden is highlighted by a survey from FlexJobs, which found 69 percent of employed professionals either have a side job or want one.

The desire to work longer hours at a second job comes as Biden’s 40-year-high inflation cost American households an extra $5,200 in 2022 or $433 per month on average, according to Bloomberg.

While many Americans are forced to expand their income by working more hours at a second job, Biden is expanding taxes on the so-called gig economy.

As Breitbart News noted in November, the IRS warned workers that they will be forced to report income over $600 to the IRS on a form called the 1099-K. The warning was a result of Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The rule is intended to compel American workers to “pay your fair share,” an idea that Biden has pushed for the wealthy but not average Americans — until now.

The LendingClub report also revealed 62 percent of Americans, including 48 percent of high-income consumers, were living paycheck to paycheck in February, up two percentage points from the month prior.

Breitbart News’s Michael Foster reported:

The report noted 39 percent of those who lived paycheck to paycheck “with issues paying their bills” mentioned “extraordinary expenses” as their reason for seeking side work. Some 55% percent of respondents reported their supplemental income grew as a share of their total income over the last 90 days.

The report polled 4,125 U.S. consumers from February 7 – 23 and considered economic data from other sources as well.