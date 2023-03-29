Polling 1,007 registered voters nationwide between March 24-27 with +/- 3 percentage points, the Fox News Poll showed that Trump has doubled his lead in the Republican primary since February, 54 percent to 24 percent. In February, Trump just had a 15-point lead, 43 percent to 28 percent. In third place stands former Vice President Mike Pence at just six percent, while Liz Cheney and Nikki Haley remain tied with three percent each.

It should be noted that DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy for president.