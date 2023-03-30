Mike Pompeo: Trump Indictment Undermines Confidence in Justice System

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, essentially calling it a political witch hunt.

“The Manhattan DA is undermining America’s confidence in our legal system. Bragg is the same Soros-funded prosecutor who refuses to prosecute violent crimes and who has downgraded more than half of all felonies to misdemeanors,” the possible 2024 candidate said on Twitter.

“Prosecuting serious crimes keeps Americans safe, but political prosecutions put the American legal system at risk of being viewed as a tool for abuse. DA Bragg – spend taxpayers’ money and your energy protecting law-abiding citizens. Not playing politics,” he added.

“A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald J. Trump on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges,” the New York Times reported on Thursday evening.

Other potential 2024 candidates, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have sounded off against the indictment.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” tweeted Ron DeSantis.

“The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct,” he added. “Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

Likewise, former Trump UN Ambassador and 2024 candidate Nikki Haley said the indictment was more about revenge than about justice.

