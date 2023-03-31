Jared Kushner Says Trump Indictment Shows ‘Fear’ from Democrats

Jared Kushner, former White House senior advisor and former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, said Friday the “unprecedented” indictment by the grand jury in New York shows the “fear that the Democrats” have of him in the next election.

“I think that that shows obviously the fear that the Democrats have of Trump and the political strength that he has,” Kushner said at the FII Institute’s Priority Summit in Miami Beach, Florida. “As an American, it’s very troubling to me to see the Leader of the Opposition party be indicted.”

Kushner made these comments at the beginning of his speech about the Abraham Accords and bringing peace to the Middle East. He was referring to the multiple reports that the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president on Thursday for his role in paying “hush money” to a porn star — Stormy Daniels. While still sealed, the indictment reportedly includes more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

“It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. Principles go beyond partisanship. Let the American people decide who governs." https://t.co/hO0eSKikMG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 31, 2023

The former senior advisor noted he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, one of the president’s children, “love him very much” and the numerous times Democrats have gone after the former president has “been hard to watch.”

“The opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last years to try to, to try to get him, and we’ve seen them accuse him of colluding with Russia. We saw them impeach him. We saw them raid his home. And all this is a continuation of, of that,” Kushner continued.

He also alluded to instances like the impeachments and the indictment “only made him stronger and his resolve to take on big challenges to fight for change to fight for the American people has only gotten stronger.” Kushner further acknowledged the Trump administration was able to “achieve historic results” in the Middle East, which he was there to talk about at the conference.

