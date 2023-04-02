The illegal alien convicted of killing 23-year-old Matthew Denice in 2011 has been deported from the United States after serving fewer than 10 years in prison.

In August 2011, illegal alien Nicolas Dutan Guaman of Ecuador was driving without a license when he ran a stop sign and struck Maloney’s son Matthew Denice, who was riding his motorcycle in Milford, Massachusetts.

Rather than stopping, Guaman dragged Denice for a quarter of a mile. Eyewitnesses tried to get Guaman to stop his vehicle.

At the time, Denice was wedged in the wheel well and ultimately dragged to his death. Guaman’s six-year-old son was in the car with him at the time of the killing. Guaman had been working illegally.

In 2014, Guaman was convicted of killing Denice and sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison. Ultimately, Guaman served fewer than 10 years for Denice’s death before receiving a final deportation order from a federal immigration judge in late 2021.

ICE agents deported Guaman to Ecuador on March 31.

“[Enforcement and Removal Operations] Boston is proud to help bring some measure of justice to the family of the victim in this case that ignited so much public outrage at the heinous nature of the crimes Guaman was convicted of,” said ICE’s Todd Lyons said in a statement.

Since Denice’s death, Angel Mom Maureen Maloney has become a fierce advocate for Angel Families who lose loved ones to illegal immigration.

Last year, for instance, Maloney met with House Republicans at the invitation of Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) to garner support for the “Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act” which has been endorsed by former President Trump. The legislation would create a private right for Angel Families to sue sanctuary jurisdictions for compensatory damages in civil court.

Angel Families are hoping House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) brings the legislation, along with other immigration enforcement measures, to the House floor for a vote — a move that would put House Democrats on record opposing recourse for Angel Families.

