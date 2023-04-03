Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is polling under 20 percent in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary field after former President Donald Trump received a surge in the polls when a New York grand jury voted to indict him last week.

The latest Reuters survey found Trump’s support at 48 percent, up from the 44 percent he received in last month’s poll. On the other hand, DeSantis’s support dwindled from 30 percent in March to 19 percent after Trump’s indictment.

Reuters surveyed 706 U.S. adults from March 31 to April 3, just days after a New York grand jury voted to indict the former president. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump focuses on his alleged role in paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

Trump will appear before the Manhattan Courthouse on Tuesday for his arraignment where he is expected to enter a “not guilty” plea.

Although DeSantis has not yet announced a presidential campaign, he has consistently polled second behind Trump.

A majority of the respondents believe the charges against Trump are “politically motivated.”

The survey’s credibility interval is ±2.7 percent.

Reuters’ survey was released days after a Yahoo News poll found that Trump surged to a 26-point lead over DeSantis the day after his indictment.

