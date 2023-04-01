Former President Donald Trump surged to a 26-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after news that Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury, according to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump focuses on the alleged role he played in paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll was one of the first polls conducted after news broke of Trump’s indictment.

In that poll, 57 percent of respondents chose Trump in a head-to-head hypothetical matchup against DeSantis, who received 31 percent support.

Trump surged ten points from the previous Yahoo News/YouGov survey taken less than two weeks ago, which found Trump at 47 percent and DeSantis at 39 percent.

When put against a wider field of 10 declared and potential Republican primary challengers, Trump received 52 percent support, up from 44 percent in the previous poll, while DeSantis plummeted from 28 percent to 21 percent.

No other candidate outside of Trump and DeSantis received double digit support.

Yahoo News surveyed 1,089 U.S. adults in the first 24 hours after news broke of Trump’s indictment. The survey’s margin of error is ±3.3 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.