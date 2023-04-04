Donald Trump Leaves Trump Tower to Surrender at Manhattan Courthouse 

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will be booked and arraigned on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
AP Photo/Corey Sipkin
Wendell Husebø

Former President Donald Trump left Trump Tower around 1:15 p.m. to surrender downtown at the Manhattan Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

The media captured Trump walking to the motorcade that proceeded to escort the former president to the arraignment.

Before ducking into one of the vehicles, he turned and gave his supporters a fist pump.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.

