Donald Trump Leaves Trump Tower to Surrender at Manhattan Courthouse 

Former President Donald Trump left Trump Tower around 1:15 p.m. to surrender downtown at the Manhattan Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

The media captured Trump walking to the motorcade that proceeded to escort the former president to the arraignment.

Before ducking into one of the vehicles, he turned and gave his supporters a fist pump.

JUST IN: Former President Donald Trump is on his way to a courthouse in downtown Manhattan where he will face criminal charges. Follow live updates. https://t.co/90KTBQq886 pic.twitter.com/2hfZrr9nd9 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in a motorcade on his way to surrender to authorities in Manhattan ahead of his arraignment. pic.twitter.com/b9AlViemOV — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

Trump is en route to be arrested ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/KeRKy14aZd — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) April 4, 2023

BREAKING: Hundreds of Trump supporters are at the Manhattan court house. God Bless them! pic.twitter.com/MFHbqid64i — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 4, 2023

