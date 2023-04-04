Leftists have taken to social media on Tuesday to gloat about former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan.

Occupy Democrats posted to Facebook multiple times Tuesday, expressing glee about Trump’s arraignment and arrest.

One post features a fake image of the former president being led out of Trump Tower by law enforcement while sitting President Joe Biden — who may face Trump in the 2024 election — smiles and takes of a picture of the scene with a cell phone camera.

“Smile! Donald Trump is currently under arrest,” the post reads.

Another post includes a “smiley face” background and reads, “Donald Trump is currently under arrest. Happy Tuesday, y’all!”

Another post features a mock wanted poster of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) with a headline that reads “ESCAPED” and the text “please do not engage” below. The poster seems to be a reference to Greene’s presence at a protest at the Manhattan courthouse earlier Tuesday, where counterprotesters seemingly shouted and blew whistles to disrupt her remarks.

In yet another post, Occupy Democrats contrasted Trump’s legal situation with that of his 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was accused of keeping classified materials on a private email server during her tenure as the nation’s top diplomat. The ensuing FBI investigation into Clinton inspired one of the Trump campaign’s catchphrases: “Lock her up!”

The image — which features the text “GUESS WHO DIDN’T GET LOCKED UP TODAY” over a doctored picture of Clinton laughing and eating popcorn — seemingly references the earlier phrase. The post itself reads, “The email lady!”

Podcast host and noted Trump critic Keith Olbermann posted a picture of Trump saluting an onlooker with a raised fist outside Trump Tower and wrote “BREAKING: my ex-landlord arrested.”

Some left-wing figures have even attempted to monetize the first arrest of a former president of the United States.

On Monday night, the far-left media operation The Young Turks announced from one of its official accounts that it would be offering merchandise to commemorate the arraignment. The outlet also used the occasion to promote a book written by one of the hosts of its flagship program.

