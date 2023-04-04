The vast majority of Americans, including most Democrats, believe “politics played a role” in the indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to a CNN-commissioned poll.

The poll, conducted by SSRS and released Friday, found that 76 percent of U.S. adult respondents believe politics influenced “the decision to indict Trump.” The majority of Americans (52 percent) think politics was a “major” factor in the decision, while 23 percent say it played a “minor role.”

Just fourteen percent of respondents think politics played no role, and ten percent were “unsure.”

Among Democrat respondents, 60 percent think politics contributed to “the decision to indict Trump” to varying degrees. Those who think politics held a “major role” in the indictment made up 25 percent of Democrats, while 35 percent think politics played a “minor role.”

Ninety-three percent of Republicans believe the indictment was politically driven, including 83 percent who think politics played a pivotal role.

The poll also found that 31 percent of American adults believe the indictment “weakens US democracy,” and another 31 percent think it “strengthens US democracy.” The majority of Republicans (62 percent) see it as harmful, while 55 percent of Democrats categorize it as strengthening democracy.

Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on what Yahoo News’s Michael Isikoff reports are “34 felony counts for falsification of business records.” However, the indictment remains under seal for now.

It has been widely reported that the case surrounds alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump was reportedly given the choice of a low-profile arraignment via Zoom conference but declined the offer in favor of a “spectacle,” according to Rolling Stone‘s Jana Winter:

“He wanted a perp walk; he wanted daylight hours,” says the law enforcement official, who’s involved in aspects of the security planning. “He wants to get out of the vehicle and walk up the stairs. This is a nightmare for Secret Service, but they can only strongly suggest — not order — that Trump enter through the secure tunnels. Trump wants to greet the crowd. This should be a surprise to no one — especially not his detail.”

“It’s kind of a Jesus Christ thing. He is saying, ‘I’m absorbing all this pain from all around from everywhere so you don’t have to,'” the source added.