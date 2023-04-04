Media outlets had representatives lining up in New York for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment at least 24-hours before his Tuesday appearance, according to a reporter.

“A line of reporters has formed outside of the courthouse ahead of Trump’s arraignment tomorrow,” Washington Post reporter Dylan Wells tweeted, along with a video of reporters. She revealed that some in the line were professional line holders.

“A professional line holder is first in line — he says he got here at 4pm and will be here until tomorrow morning, and won’t reveal what outlet hired him,” she tweeted.

Trump is expected to surrender at 11 a.m. at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, and then move to the courthouse for an arraignment at 2:30 p.m. ET, where he will plead not guilty, according to Politico.

Later, he will fly back to Mar-a-Lago and is scheduled to speak at 8:15 p.m. ET in his first public remarks since the indictment.

