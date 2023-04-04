Republicans Rip Possibility of Gag Order on Trump: Would Be ‘Unconstitutional’

Two Republican chairmen responded on Tuesday to speculation that the Manhattan judge conducting former President Donald Trump’s arraignment could issue a gag order on the case, saying the move would be unconstitutional.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY), heads of the Judiciary and Oversight Committees, respectively, said they were “deeply concerned by reports” that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would seek the order against Trump.

“To put any restrictions on the ability of President Trump to discuss his mistreatment at the hands of this politically motivated prosecutor would only further demonstrate the weaponization of the New York justice system,” the chairmen said.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, is set to surrender himself in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon after a grand jury voted to indict him last week. The charges against the former president remain unclear but may include about 30 counts of business fraud in connection with a hush money scheme involving Stormy Daniels, NBC News reported.

Jordan and Comer added, “To even contemplate stifling the speech of the former commander in chief and current candidate for President is at odds with everything America stands for.”

Judge Juan Merchan, who Trump has said “HATES” him, would make the decision to issue the gag order, which would prevent Trump from discussing the case publicly. Violating a gag order can carry a punishment of a fine or possibly jail time.

Trump wrote of Merchan:

The Judge “assigned” to my Witch Hunt Case, a “Case” that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan [sic], was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a “plea” deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t “plead,” VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!

Regardless of whether Merchan issues the order, Trump, the first former president to be indicted, is scheduled to speak after the historic day at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Tuesday night.