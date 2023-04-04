Ted Cruz on Donald Trump Arrest: ‘Mockery of the Rule of Law’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is “making a mockery of the rule of law,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said following the arrest of former President Donald Trump.

“The arrest and arraignment of former President Donald Trump by a left-wing Soros prosecutor today is making a mockery of the rule of law,” Cruz said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Not only is the indictment frivolous, this political persecution marks a dark day for our country,” he added.

The former president was arrested around 1:35 p.m. and appeared before the judge, who charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records at 2:45 p.m.

The indictment against Trump is herehttps://t.co/1b5c0cbypK — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 4, 2023

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts during his historic arraignment.

Before arriving at the courthouse, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Trump is now under arrest. His reaction moments before walking into the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/XbuJljaQAX — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 4, 2023

Trump previously called his indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here,” Trump said in part. “Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”