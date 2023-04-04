Former President Donald Trump delivered the fist-pump often seen during rallies and waved to the crowd moments before heading into the courthouse in Manhattan where he is to be charged and arraigned on Tuesday.

Massive crowds gathered in New York in support of and to protest the former president, who is expected to be arraigned around 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

Some media camped out in front of the courthouse all night in order to get a seat during the arraignment.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showed up to support the former president, telling reporters, “Not just any man, this is the former President of the United States of America, and the government has been weaponized against him.”

“I’m here to protest and use my voice and take a stand. Every American should take a stand,” she said. “This is what happens in communist countries, not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption, and the communist Democrats.”

The indictment has only fueled Trump’s favorability ratings, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday.

The survey showed Trump topping the hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary field in terms of favorability, as 77 percent have a favorable view of him, up from the 76 percent recorded last week.

