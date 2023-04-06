General Motors is buying out 5,000 salaried employees in the United States as the automaker looks to cut billions in costs with its move toward electric vehicles (EVs) which require far fewer manufacturing workers.

This week, GM executives announced that 5,000 salaried employees took a buyout offer from the automaker — more than expected. The buyout is set to save GM about $1 billion. The larger cost savings goal, executives have said, is to cut about $2 billion.

One analyst has labeled the scheme a “massive cost cutting” measure,ubsidizing electric vehicle and battery production without anything to show for it.”

“If there was really a market demand for electric vehicles, these subsidies would not be needed,” Douglas told The Center Square, stating that he struggles “to see how the latest rounds of even more generous subsidies will result in large employment gains in the auto industry.”

While more than 6.5 million vehicles with internal combustion engines are registered in Michigan, only about 25,000 EVs are registered — suggesting low demand among American consumers.

At the same time, automaker executives view EVs as a boon to their bottom line as they admit the manufacturing and assembling process requires far fewer employees than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. While executives eye wider profit margins, auto industry employment could plummet as a result.

“Half the fixtures, half the work stations, half the welds, 20 percent less fasteners,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said of EVs last year. “We designed it, because it’s such a simple product, to radically change the manufacturability.”

The buyout comes a month after GM CEO Mary Barra, paid nearly $30 million in 2021, announced that 500 white-collar salaried employees in the U.S. would be laid off. Those layoffs occurred just a month after Barra claimed that no layoffs were planned.

Over the last few years, Barra has overseen numerous layoff announcements at GM, cutting 800 workers in Detroit, Michigan, and laying off about 1,600 workers in Lordstown, Ohio, in 2019.

In 1979, GM employed nearly 620,000 Americans — making the automaker the largest private employer in the nation at the time. Today, GM employs fewer than 60,000 Americans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.