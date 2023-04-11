Gavin Newsom, Who Can’t Store Water, Stockpiles 2 Million Abortion Pills

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has come under fire for failing to build new water storage for his state — but he has stockpiled 2 million doses of an abortion drug, misoprostal, to help women abort their unborn babies.

In a tweet Monday, Newsom announced the state’s misoprostal stockpile in reaction to a federal court decision in Texas that suspended U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of another drug, mifepristone.

NEW: Yet another extremist judge is stripping women of their freedom –this time by blocking access to a pill that provides safe medication abortions. CA will not stand idly by. We have secured up to 2 million pills of Misoprostol, a safe and effective medication abortion drug. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 10, 2023

The so-called “extremist” judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Donald Trump appointee, held last Friday that the FDA had not followed its own scientific protocols when mifepristone was approved two decades ago. Instead, it had defined pregnancy as an “illness” so it could accelerate the rollout of the drug. As Breitbart News reported :

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a 67-page opinion stating that the FDA unlawfully approved mifepristone. The Trump-appointed judge put his decision on hold for seven days to allow the “federal government time to seek emergency relief from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.” “Chemical abortion is only the status quo insofar as Defendants’ unlawful actions and their delay in responding to Plaintiffs’ petitions have made it so. The fact that injunctive relief could upset this ‘status quo’ is therefore an insufficient basis to deny injunctive relief,” Kacsmaryk wrote. … Kacsmaryk wrote in his decision that at most, the FDA could have lawfully approved mifepristone “for cases where a pregnant woman’s life or health is in danger,” but “even a limited approval of this sort would still not render pregnancy an ‘illness.'”

Democrats have seized on the ruling, with the White House describing it as an attack on women’s rights. Few, however, have argued with the substance of the ruling; most have simply noted that the drug has been available for years.

Newsom, styling himself as a champion of abortion ahead of a possible presidential run, took the opportunity to tout his state’s stockpile of misoprostol, a drug to prevent stomach ulcers that is also used in abortions.

But the California governor cannot seem to store water — a fact that has led to widespread criticism as residents of his state have watched record-setting rain and snow wash out to sea after three years of extreme drought.

Trillions of gallons of water fell on the state this winter — enough for decades of use, if it were stored properly.

But Newsom has not prioritized water infrastructure — or energy, amid repeated electricity shortages.

The state has not built a major reservoir in decades, thanks to bureaucracy and environmentalist opposition to dams. Residents in some areas now fear spring flooding as there is nowhere to store the anticipated snowmelt.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.