A truck carrying toxic soil from the February 3 train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, overturned four miles north of the derailment site and dumped approximately 20,000 pounds of soil into the environment on Monday.

A commercial tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the site of the East Palestine train derailment was involved in a crash just four miles from the small town, according to a report by WKBN.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries from the collision, and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

His tractor-trailer had gone off the side of the road, hit a ditch and utility pole, and overturned onto its side. The Highway Patrol estimated that roughly 20,000 pounds of soil was spilled onto the road and berm.

The local fire department and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were called to the scene. The Ohio EPA claimed the spill was contained, and that it is not a threat to nearby waterways.

The roads where the crash took place were closed by the Ohio Department of Transportation, but were later reopened.

On February 3, a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed and spilled toxic chemicals into the environment, sparking a fire. Cleanup crews ended up igniting five train cars in an attempt to get rid of toxic chemicals, which created a menacing plume of thick smoke that resembled a mushroom cloud.

Residents of East Palestine were also ordered to evacuate but were told it was safe to return home shortly after that. Nonetheless, those who live in the area remain concerned about the air and water quality, with some even reporting similar symptoms, which one local healthcare employee referred to as “chemical bronchitis.”

Last month, EPA administrator Michael Regan said he expects the cleanup in East Palestine to take three months, meaning that the Biden administration believes the environment in the small town will be unsullied by mid June.

