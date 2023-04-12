Poll: Donald Trump Boasts 41-Point Lead in Massachusetts

Former President Donald Trump is leading his closest potential Republican primary challenger by 41 percent in Massachusetts, a recent UMass Poll found.

The survey listed several individuals, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, former Rep. Liz Cheney, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Trump is the clear leader with a majority support. Fifty-nine percent choose him as their first choice candidate — a 41-point lead over DeSantis, who has 18 percent support.

Pence comes in third place with ten percent support, followed by Haley (four percent), Cheney (three percent), Scott (one percent) and Sununu (zero percent). Five percent chose “someone else”:

Massachusetts 2024: Trump Holds 41-Point Lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 59%

DeSantis — 18%

Pence — 10%

Haley — 4%

Cheney — 3%

T. Scott — 1%

Sununu — 0% 2-Way:

Trump — 70%

DeSantis — 30% UMass-Amherst | 03/28-04/05 | RVs

That same survey shows Trump dominating DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup, leading 68 percent to DeSantis’s 32 percent. Trump performs even better in a head-to-head against New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, 81 percent to the Republican’s 19 percent. Notably, DeSantis also defeats Sununu in a direct matchup, 78 percent to 22 percent.

The full survey was taken March 28 to April 5, 2023, among 700 respondents and has a +/- 4.7 percent margin of error. It coincides with the findings of a recent Victory Insights survey, showing Trump with an eight-point lead over DeSantis in the Sunshine State.

As Breitbart News detailed:

In a crowded field in the Sunshine State, Trump takes an eight-point lead over DeSantis, leading 42.9 percent to 34.8 percent. No other potential candidate comes close, as anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy comes in third place with 3.5 percent support. Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came in fourth place with 3.2 percent support, followed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) — who announced his presidential bid in April — with 1.4 percent. In the potentially crowded field, 13.9 percent remain undecided.

Meanwhile, a Cygnal survey showed Trump leading DeSantis in Iowa as well, although DeSantis performed better in a matchup against President Biden:

2024 Iowa Republican Primary • Trump — 37%

• DeSantis — 30%

• Haley — 5%

• Noem — 2%

• Pence — 2%

• Ramaswamy — 2%

• Pompeo — 1%

• T. Scott — 1%

• Hutchinson — 0.5% • Undecided — 19% Cygnal (A) | April 3-4 | LV's

2024 Presidential Election Polling by Cygnal (A) IOWA:

(R) Trump — 46% (+6)

(D) Biden — 40% (R) DeSantis — 48% (+10)

(D) Biden — 38% NORTH CAROLINA

(D) Biden — 45% (+2)

(R) Trump — 43% (R) DeSantis — 44% (+3)

(D) Biden — 41% Iowa (Apr 3-4) | NC (Mar 26-27) | LVs

Overall, however, national surveys continue to show Trump dominating his potential challengers. The latest Morning Consult survey released Tuesday found Trump growing in support post-indictment and DeSantis losing support, giving Trump a 33 percent lead over his closest potential challenger: