Security Concerns Surge After Biden’s Belfast Top-Secret Travel Plan Found in Street

US President Joe Biden takes a selfie while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)
Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden’s top-secret itinerary was found in a street in Belfast, Ireland, raising security concerns, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

A document that showed where Biden was staying in Northern Ireland, along with phone numbers of senior PSNI officers, was found on the street, the Irish Examiner reported Wednesday.

President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with his son Hunter Biden, left, and sister Valerie Biden at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. With Biden are his son Hunter Biden, left, and sister Valerie Biden(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with his son Hunter Biden, left, and sister Valerie Biden at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Biden departed the United States to Ireland on Tuesday with his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and son Hunter Biden. The family landed at Belfast Airport on Tuesday evening and proceeded to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Facebook/President Joe Biden)

The PSNI told the Examiner in a statement it is “aware of a security breach” and that an “investigation has commenced and we have notified the Senior Information Risk Officer.”

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place,” the statement read.

Biden and his family have remained secure as they tour the country:

