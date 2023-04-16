House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to get answers on the Pentagon leaks that have embarrassed the Biden administration and called into question if it can secure classified information.

“The Biden administration has failed to secure classified information. Through our committees, Congress will get answers as to why they were asleep at the switch,” he tweeted Friday.

As speaker, McCarthy is a member of the Gang of Eight, who is briefed by the executive branch on classified intelligence matters.

While Congress was out of session for the last two weeks and most members appeared to focus on issues back in their districts, several Republicans weighed in on the leaks, which revealed top secret information about the U.S.’s military efforts in Ukraine, the U.S. government’s secret observations about its allies and partners, and other embarrassing intelligence.

On Saturday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted a Breitbart News article about former top Trump administration national security official Kash Patel’s questions about the evolving narrative over the leaks, and added:

I have questions too. How does an E-3 in the Air National Guard get access to this material?

In that piece, Patel called for members of Congress to investigate what happened.

Montana Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) tweeted, “The answer to sensitive documents being released to the public is NOT more public surveillance, but proper handling of sensitive information in the first place.”

Perhaps the most outspoken member of Congress on the leaks so far has been Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has focused on the content of the leaked material, versus the alleged leaker or the security of the classified information.

“It’s almost like there is evidence of war crimes or treason, but stop talking about the classified information already. It’s classified and we might all turn Russian if we talk about it,” she tweeted sarcastically.

“Back to the gamer kid, he’s the one,” she tweeted about the arrest of the alleged leaker, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, an Airman 1st Class in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, who worked as an IT specialist for his reserve unit’s intelligence wing.

Meanwhile, there was relative silence on the Democrat side about the Pentagon leaks, except for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who falsely suggested McCarthy “leaked” a trove of “sensitive security footage” from January 6, despite McCarthy not leaking anything unclassified.

