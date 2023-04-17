Conservatives must continue to push back against the woke agenda pushed by the radical left and speak truth about science and the fact that there are “two sexes — men and women,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) said during a Monday interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“When we see people like Riley Gaines trying to go into universities and just present a point of view getting assaulted, that’s exactly what’s happened in society at large,” Cline said when asked about what he believes Congress’s role is in fighting back against this primary culture war issue.

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA women’s swimming star, came into the spotlight this month when a transgender activist mob assaulted her after she delivered a speech at San Francisco State University. During that assault, Gaines said she was “ambushed and physically hit twice by a man” and escorted to another area to escape the violence.

WATCH: Transgender Activists SHOW THEIR TRUE COLORS, Chase Down Riley Gaines at SFSU

TPUSA, David Llamas

According to reports, no arrests were made, and the university issued a statement, bizarrely describing the mob as “peaceful.”

🚨@SFSU sent the following email about the the @Riley_Gaines_ @TPUSA event🚨 “Dear SF State community,



Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans… pic.twitter.com/L6Q9OZkVvU — David Llamas (@davidllamas_) April 8, 2023

“Conservatives are realizing — just average working folks are realizing — that the values of faith and family freedom, these are values that are really under attack in our institutions of higher learning,” Cline told Breitbart News Daily, explaining that this is also happening in the K-12 systems as Democrats, media, and the left are “really working hard to indoctrinate children and pushing the envelope on what they can accomplish.”

LISTEN:

“And we are pushing back, but it’s coming at, you know, at a cost,” the congressman said, noting Americans are “seeing violence on the rise against conservative viewpoints.” However, he said that should not stop conservatives from speaking out and standing their ground.

“That shouldn’t deter us from continuing to speak the truth, continuing to talk when it comes to this issue about science and the fact there are two sexes, men and women,” Cline said. “And the more that we continue to push back, the more that we will explode this myth of the woke agenda that’s continuing be put forward across the country.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

RELATED — Trump: I Will Order Investigation on Trans Hormone Treatment and Increased Depression, Violence

RSBN / Rumble