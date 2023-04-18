Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) went through surgery on Monday to remove a small cancerous tumor in his tonsil and will miss votes while he recovers, his office said.

Kildee, who announced last month that he was diagnosed with a squamous cell carcinoma, had surgery to remove the small tumor from his tonsils on Monday, according to a statement from the congressman’s chief of staff, Mitchell Rivard.

WATCH: Democrat Rep. Kildee: I Sought Treatment for PTSD After Jan. 6 Riot:

The congressman is expected to remain at George Washington University Hospital for “several days” so he can recover before being moved home to continue his recovery.

“Because of his surgery and recovery time, the Congressman will be missing votes in the U.S. House of Representatives,” the chief of staff explained. “During this time, the Congressman will be submitting written statements for the record to the House Clerk for any missed recorded votes to keep his constituents updated on his positions.”

Rivard noted that the district office and Washington, DC, office would be open to help constituents during his recovery.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) announced that he had been diagnosed with “a serious but curable form of cancer” after testing with his doctors. https://t.co/o0HyTyCkt7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 1, 2023

“I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer,” the congressman said when he first made the diagnosis public. “I’m eager to have this chapter behind me and get back to work.”

The five-term congressman has been one of the more vulnerable members in every election and is essential to the House Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee. Additionally, with a narrow Republican majority in the House, Kildee will be unable to vote as he recovers from his surgery since there is no more proxy voting in place.

WATCH: Kildee: If Capitol Rioters Were Black or Muslim, ‘Instinct’ for Cops ‘Would Have Been to Open Fire’:

In recent months, there have been several other House Democrats diagnosed with cancer.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and would go through chemotherapy, and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) announced in March that he was recovering from undergoing cancer surgery.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.