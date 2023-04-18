Exclusive — Trump: If Elected, ‘I Would Order’ Biden’s Obamacare for Illegal Aliens Scheme ‘Ended’

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that if elected back into the White House he would immediately end current Democrat President Joe Biden’s scheme to give Obamacare to illegal aliens in contravention of a promise former President Barack Obama made.

Biden’s administration, as Breitbart News has reported, has taken steps to via executive action provide access to the Affordable Care Act to illegal aliens in the United States. Obama, when he was president and championing Obamacare’s passage through Congress, pledged that Obamacare would never get approved for illegal aliens—so Biden’s move is a direct betrayal of that promise.

Trump, in his exclusive interview with Breitbart News after his speech Friday night here to the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual gathering, said he thinks that Biden’s efforts will be legally challenged—and will fail. But if somehow Biden were able to get around the courts and get access to Obamacare into the hands of illegal aliens, Trump promised that he would order his cabinet to end it upon retaking the White House.

“He [Obama] said it could never get approved,” Trump said. “They’re doing it differently. I can’t imagine they will be allowed to do that via executive order so I’m certain it will be challenged. But certainly, I would order it ended.”

Trump said giving illegal aliens free healthcare is “not even believable” that this could be happening, and Biden’s policies are encouraging more prospective migrants from around the world to try to get into the United States to take advantage of this nation’s lucrative benefits programs.

Migrants REFUSE to Leave NYC Hotel, Demand Taxpayers Give Them "Permanent Homes" pic.twitter.com/ciIK0N44LL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 31, 2023

“It’s not even believable that this could be happening,” Trump said. “What it’s doing is telling everybody to come to America—‘we’re going to give you free healthcare, we’re going to give you everything.’ It’s crazy what’s going on. People are pouring in by the thousands—they’re coming in the caravans. Tens of thousands of people a day are just pouring into our country. We don’t know anything about these people. Nobody is checking them. Many of them are from mental institutions and prisons.”

Trump added that if these policies that he would end continue that not just South America but other continents would empty their populations into the United States.

“Then on top of it you wonder—gee, let’s keep them away, but when you tell them they get free healthcare, free education, free everything, everyone is going to come,” Trump said. “There won’t be anybody left living in South America. But it’s more than South America. They’re coming from all over the world—Africa, Asia. They’re coming from all over the world and just walking into our country. I know people that are coming into our country and they go through this process of tests and studying—you want to tell them but you don’t tell them this, just go over to the southern border and just walk on in. It’s horrible what’s happening. But when you make that kind of a pledge—Obamacare, or healthcare, for people—you’re going to increase the numbers tenfold.”

WATCH: Illegal Migrants Stream Across Rio Grande Into Texas

Trump said that if he is elected to expect wide scale deportations of criminals from overseas who entered the United States illegally.

“I will do the opposite—we will take all of the criminals and sadly the mental patients being brought into our country and dumped here, we’ll be bringing them out very quickly,” Trump said.

More from Trump’s latest exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.