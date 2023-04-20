Harvard Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 4 Points in General Matchup

A new poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by four points in a hypothetical general matchup for 2024.

Surveying 2,905 registered U.S. voters between March 22-23, the Harvard Caps Harris poll showed the former president leading Joe Biden 45 to 41 percent. Against Vice President Kamala Harris, the former president leads by ten points.

“If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?” the poll asked.

Only 14 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Trump versus 79 percent of Republicans, while 42 percent of independents said they would vote for Trump. Conversely, 76 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Biden versus 11 percent of Republicans and 33 percent of independents. For both candidates, about ten percent of Democrats and Republicans were unsure of their vote versus 23 percent of independents.

The poll also showed that a majority of Republicans believe that the former president will clinch the GOP nomination, beating both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley in a head-to-head matchup.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s approval rating stands at 43 percent while voters contend over his mental and physical fitness. Only 44 percent of voters believe that Biden is mentally fit to be president, the poll showed, versus 56 percent believing he is not mentally fit.

Former President Donald Trump has maintained a solid lead, which only accelerated after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. As Breitbart News reported Tuesday, a new Morning Consult Poll shows Trump leading the pack by 29 points:

The survey found 53 percent of Republican primary voters supporting Trump in the 2024 primary, representing a three-point decrease for the former president over the last week following his initial post-indictment boost. DeSantis, who dropped from 26 percent to 23 percent this last week, has now ticked back up with 24 percent support. In other words, Trump has returned to his 29-point lead, which he saw two weeks ago. Last week, he led DeSantis by 33 points — his greatest lead recorded in the survey. No other potential challenger comes remotely close, as former Vice President Mike Pence comes in third place with seven percent. Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley came in fourth place with four percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (three percent), former Rep. Liz Cheney (two percent), Sen. Tim Scott (two percent), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (one percent), and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (one percent).

Either way, as Politico recently profiled, Biden has little popularity among Americans.

“Biden has not yet officially announced he’s running again next year, though he has said he plans to. Polls show his approval rating is hovering in the low 40s, right around the mark where some of his predecessors who were denied second terms sat at this point of their presidencies,” Politico noted.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on Tubi or rented at VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.