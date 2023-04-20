Poll: Most Democrats Agree 89-Year-Old Sen. Dianne Feinstein Should Resign

Most Democrats agree 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who has been absent from her post for over a month while recovering from shingles, should resign, a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey explained the situation this way: “California Senator Dianne Feinstein, the 89 year old Democrat and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been absent from Congress for over a month for medical reasons – recovering from shingles. Do you think that Feinstein should resign?”

Across the board, 65 percent said, “Yes, she should resign.” Another 18 percent said she should not resign, and 17 percent said they are not sure.

There is bipartisan consensus on this matter as well, as 71 percent of Republicans, 64 percent of Democrats, and 61 percent of independents agree Feinstein should resign.

Only 22 percent of Democrats believe Feinstein should not resign. Notably, 65 percent of 2020 Biden voters also believe Feinstein should resign.

The survey was taken April 15-18, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens. It follows Feinstein asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) this month to temporarily replace her on the Senate Judiciary Committee in order to continue pushing President Biden’s judicial nominees through.

In an April 12 statement, Feinstein wrote:

“When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis. “I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco. “I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) was the first congressional Democrat to call for Feinstein’s resignation.

“It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people,” he wrote, defending his position in the following days:

Democrat Rep. Phillips (D-MN) agreed.

“I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet,” he added:

Sen. Schumer has since said he will move to temporarily replace Feinstein on the committee, placing an emphasis on Republican cooperation.

“We think the Republicans should allow a temporary replacement until she returns,” he said, describing it as the “only right and fair thing to do.”

Both Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Tom Cotton (R-AR)– members of the committee — have made it clear they will not oblige:

I will not go along with Chuck Schumer’s plan to replace Senator Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee and pack the court with activist judges. Joe Biden wants the Senate to rubber stamp his unqualified and controversial judges to radically transform America. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 17, 2023