IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel was dumbfounded in a Thursday closed-door Senate Finance Committee meeting about IRS whistleblower complaints that contend two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department have blocked charges against Hunter Biden for tax violations, a source familiar with the meeting told Breitbart News.

Commissioner Werfel, who was placed as the head of the IRS by President Joe Biden, had no answer for Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) when she questioned him about the whistleblower’s bombshell allegations.

“When did you know about the whistleblower? When did you know about this misconduct of Hunter Biden? How did you find out, did you try to block any part of this investigation?” Blackburn demanded to know.

“I’m asking about your and the IRS participation in this, not the particulars of Hunter’s returns,” she added.

The commissioner stammered in reply that he has only been in his position for a few weeks.

“Senator, um, this is the way I’m gonna, uh, I’d like to answer,” he said. “First of all, I, I think you know this. I, I’m, I’m only a few weeks into my term here at the IRS.”

Werfel then recalled a code that allegedly prevents him from commenting on Hunter's scandal.

Werfel then recalled a code that allegedly prevents him from commenting on Hunter’s scandal.

“It’s my understanding, and if I’m wrong about this, we, I’ll come back and we can talk more. It’s my understanding that even if I acknowledge that there is some type of investigation, that is 6103 information,” he said. “So I’m just, I’m not in a position to be able to respond to those questions in this setting.”

“If I am misunderstanding the rules, I will get back to you and be able to answer your questions more fully. But this is my understanding,” he added.

On Wednesday, an IRS whistleblower alleged two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department are working to block charges against Hunter for tax violations against recommendations.

As far back as May 2019, Hunter has been under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. Federal prosecutors, led by Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss, have reportedly considered charging Hunter over a year ago for three tax crimes and one gun crime. But no charges have occurred.

“We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Breitbart News.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the co-author of the 2020 Senate report on the Biden family, told Breitbart News that he believes the whistleblower’s information will be of great interest to the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees.

“It sounds like the whistleblower wants to present his information on a nonpartisan fashion. I have no doubt House committees will cooperate and be eager to hear his testimony,” he told Breitbart News.

“This is absolutely something that Chairman [Jim] Jordan will look at,” a House Judiciary Committee spokesperson told Breitbart News.

