Don Lemon Will Return Wednesday After ‘Formal Training’

CNN host Don Lemon will reportedly return to his morning show on Wednesday after receiving “formal training” in the aftermath of his sexist comments.

CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement late on Monday that Lemon agreed to participate in “formal training” before returning to the show.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously,” Licht said.

“It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday,” Licht added.

Licht did not say if Lemon will address the controversy upon his return. The statement comes after the Daily Beast confirmed from two sources over the weekend that the network has started to discuss Lemon’s “future.”

“There are ongoing conversations about Don’s future,” the source told the Daily Beast. “He is a constant distraction.”

Last Thursday, Don Lemon sparked ire from both the left and the right when he said women lose their prime past the age of 40 in response to Republican Nikki Haley blasting President Joe Biden for his age.

This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime , sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” Lemon said

Lemon told his colleagues to “Google” what he meant when pressed.

“It depends, just like ‘prime,’ if you look it up. If you Google, ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s, and 40s,” Lemon said. “I’m not saying I agree with that. I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians aren’t in their prime .”

After a significant backlash online, Lemon apologized.

“The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” Lemon wrote. on Twitter. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht rebuked Lemon on Friday for his remarks.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht said.