Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Highlights Biden Economic Failures amid Reelection Announcement

The Job Creators Network (JCN) has placed its latest massive billboard in Times Square, this time blasting President Joe Biden over what economist, lawmakers, and a majority of Americans describe as a poor economic performance. The JCN billboard lands in Times Square just as Biden is expected to announce his reelection bid.

“Persistently high inflation continues to more than erase wage gains. In fact, the most recent Consumer Price Index report marks the 24th consecutive month that the rate of price increases has surpassed average earnings gains,” a JCN press release said. “Translation: Americans have gotten a pay cut.”

“Hey Joe, If Only There Were a Little Blue Pill For Your Performance Issues,” The billboard reads. “America can’t afford four more years.”

The billboard displays how real wages have tanked since President Biden took office.

“Americans cannot afford four more years of President Biden. After only two, they have seen their real wages steadily decline due to Biden’s reckless spending,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, said in a statement. “Under President Biden, fiscal responsibility continues to be tossed out the window as the national debt balloons by roughly $3.7 trillion in just two years. And rather than reversing course, the White House has doubled down with a proposed 2024 budget that would cost taxpayers nearly $7 trillion.”

U.S. near-term inflation expectations jumped in early April by the most in nearly two years, a troubling signal that the recent progress on taming inflation may be short-lived. https://t.co/W45aTVpzls — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 15, 2023

“To stop this fiscal madness and ongoing decline in living standards, Americans must reject Biden’s reelection bid. Because in this case, there’s no little blue pill to improve Biden’s economic performance.”

Indeed, recent polling shows 97 percent of Americans say Biden’s sluggish economy is a top issue of importance.

“According to a recent Monmouth University poll, American middle-class families, who are most likely to serve in the military and pay an overwhelming percentage of their income in federal taxes, believe they are not benefiting from the policies of the Biden administration,” Breitbart News reported. “Only 10 percent of Americans believe the middle class has benefited a lot from them, while 51 percent say the middle class has not benefited at all.”

