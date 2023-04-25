President Joe Biden said the economy is strong in his first speech after announcing a 2024 reelection bid Tuesday.

Speaking at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton, Biden claimed his “economic plan is working.”

Biden championed the far-left legislation enacted during the past two years, such as the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. “This is real progress. Like we have never seen before,” he said.

Among many initiatives, the Inflation Reduction Act created hundreds of billions of dollars in green energy slush funds for the federal government to dole out and boosted funding for the IRS by $80 billion.

Meanwhile, inflation soared. Biden’s 40-year-high inflation, on average, cost American households an extra $5,200 last year, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg. In 2023, inflation has remained a systemic problem.

“I know folks are also struggling with inflation,” Biden noted.

BIDEN: "I know folks are also struggling with inflation…" That's an understatement. Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office — but has now been at or above 5% for 23 straight months. pic.twitter.com/oXN1Pab2mb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

Interrupted by chants in the crowd of “four more years,” Biden unequally compared his short economic record to previous, four-year completed term administrations.

“We’ve created more than 12 million new jobs. More jobs in two years than any president has made in a four-year term,” he said. “This is real progress. Like we have never seen before.”

“Not a joke,” he said, comparing his policies against those of Republicans. “Trickle-down economics doesn’t work.”

“Don’t take my word for it. [Let] me read from leftwing democratic papers,” he slurred, quoting headlines from the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

“You and I together, we are turning things around, and we are doing it in a big way,” he said.

Just 16% of Americans say they're better off under Biden, yet Biden claims "we're turning things around and we're doing it in a big way" pic.twitter.com/hKqNmyrVHu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

Polling does not support Biden’s economic claims. A recent Monmouth University poll found that American middle-class families, who are most likely to serve in the military and pay an overwhelming percentage of their income in federal taxes, believe they are not benefiting from the policies of the Biden administration.

Ninety-seven percent of Americans say Biden’s sagging economy, a concern that has remained dominant for months, is a top issue of importance, a CBS News/YouGov poll found According to a Tuesday Morning Consult State of Consumer Banking and Payments report, all U.S. consumers are financially worse off now than last year, with growing personal debt following Biden’s inflation. Watch: Finish WHAT Job? Biden’s 2024 Announcement Lists No Accomplishments, Attacks “MAGA Extremists” Joe Biden / YouTube

The Expectations Index is also not in Biden’s favor. It has now remained below 80—the level associated with a recession within the next year—every month since February 2022, with the exception of a brief uptick in December 2022.