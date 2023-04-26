Tucker Carlson Enjoys Family Time in Florida Post-Fox News Ouster

Reports suggest that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was “blindsided” by his firing, however that has not dissuaded him from enjoying the sun and time with his family.

“Retirement is going great so far,” Carlson said as he left his home in Boca Grande on Tuesday night, appearing relaxed and in good spirits.

Tucker Carlson doesn't give two fox about being 'fired' from the network as he tells his future plans

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” he added.

When pressed on his future plans, Carlson smiled and joked in an interview with the Daily Mail, “Appetizers plus entree.”

The Mail noted that Carlson reportedly spent Tuesday with Justin Wells, his executive producer, on future plans. The outlet continued that the former Fox News host would not likely make future moves while his powerhouse attorney, Byran Freedom, negotiates his exit from Fox Corp.

Reports found that Carlson and former CNN anchor Don Lemon are now represented by Freedman as both former hosts try to secure their exit packages from their respective cable channels.

While continues to enjoy the little things in life, the Pentagon brass has cheered Carlson’s exit.

A senior defense official told Politico, “We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people.”

The official said Carlson “made a mockery” of the free press and repeatedly “cherry-picked department policies and used them destroy DoD [Department of Defense] as an institution.”

“Good riddance,” a second defense official said.

The former Fox News host used his platform to question the foreign policy orthodoxy, often questioning the need for foreign intervention, particularly in countries such as Ukraine, or even starting a conflict against other countries such as Iran.

Johnny Burtka, the president and CEO of the Intercollege Studies Institute and former executive editor of the noninterventionist American Conservative, said that Carlson almost “singlehandedly” made the case for restraint and peace when America was on the brink of war with Iran.

Burtka quoted an Associated Piece (AP) which read, “[Trump] told confidants in recent days that Carlson’s strong advocacy not to escalate the situation in Iran played a role in his decision-making, two White House officials and Republicans close to the West Wing told The Associated Press on Thursday.”

Dan Caldwell, a vice president for the conservative Center for Renewing America, wrote, “Important thread from @johnnyburtka. In 2020, Tucker played a decisive role in stopping a war with Iran that could have led to the loss of 1000s of American lives and trillions more $$ wasted in the Middle East. We should all be thankful for that.”

Important thread from @johnnyburtka. In 2020, Tucker played a decisive role in stopping a war with Iran that could have led to the loss of 1000s of American lives and trillions more $$ wasted in the Middle East. We should all be thankful for that.