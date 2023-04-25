Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer After Their Ousters

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former CNN anchor Don Lemon hired the same lawyer to navigate their departures from their respective cable television channels.

Reports say Los Angeles, California-based attorney Bryan Freedom is representing both Carlson and Lemon. Freedom has reportedly favorable breakup terms for hosts before, including Megyn Kelly’s departure from NBC News in 2019 and the “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison in 2021.

HuffPost wrote:

Forbes called the $10 million exit settlement Freedman got for Harrison, who was dumped for defending a contestant’s attendance at a Confederate-themed ball, “perhaps his most notable win.”

The “famously aggressive litigator” continues to represent Chris Cuomo in his wrongful termination suit against CNN, The Daily Beast noted.

Both Carlson and Lemon were shown the door on Monday, generating a seismic shift in cable news.

The New York Times noted that Lemon’s retainer of “aggressive Hollywood litigator” Freedom was a “clear sign of acrimony.”

Carlson’s exit from Fox News sent shockwaves through the political and media landscape.

Former President Donald Trump wrote that Carlson’s departure would be a big blow to cable news as well as America.

There are already reports of prominent as well as everyday conservatives canceling their subscription to Fox Nation in response to Carlson’s exit from Fox News.

“I just cancelled my Fox Nation subscription with the note: ‘No Tucker Carlson, no Fox Nation subscription. Goodbye.’ Who is doing the same?” Scott Morefield wrote.