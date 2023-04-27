President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a record low of 37 percent as he launched his reelection effort, according to an April 2023 Gallup survey.

After months of speculation, Biden officially launched his reelection effort earlier this week. However, a Gallup survey completed on the day he announced his reelection campaign found him at a record low approval rating of 37 percent, with 59 percent disapproving of his job performance.

GALLUP POLL: Biden's quarterly approval average is the second-lowest of any president since World War 2. Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump had slightly better approval ratings than Bidenhttps://t.co/JBPQdxk7uG pic.twitter.com/FRsaN7cb0y — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 27, 2023

Biden’s 37 percent approval rating is down 20 points over the last two years since he held a 57 percent approval rating in April 2021.

Notably, Biden’s record-low approval rating brings the average approval rating for his ninth presidential quarter down to the second-lowest of any president post-World War II.

From January 20 through April 19, Biden’s average approval rating was 39.7 percent. Only Ronald Reagan had a lower ninth-quarter average in 1983 after dealing with a recession in the early 1980s, which saw an unemployment rate above 10 percent.

The Gallup poll also found that just 31 percent of independents approve of Biden’s job performance, a key demographic he will have to persuade if he hopes to secure a second term in the White House.

Biden’s 31 percent approval rating among independents ties his lowest for that group and is down nine percent since February.

Gallup polled 1,013 American adults between April 3 and April 25. The survey has a margin of error of ±4 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.