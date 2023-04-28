The White House said Thursday it is “entirely normal” for a president to be briefed on anticipated questions ahead of a news conference.

The clarification came a day after President Joe Biden was seen holding a sheet of paper with what appeared to be a reporter’s written question on it.

Tips on pronunciation of the reporter’s name were also visible (see below) alongside the outlet represented.

“It’s entirely normal for a president to be briefed on reporters who will be asking questions at a press conference and issues we expect they might ask about,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters gathered for a separate briefing.

As Breitbart News reported Biden was seen Wednesday clasping a cheat sheet titled “question 1″ regarding a Los Angeles Times reporter’s information during a joint news conference with President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea.

Another cheat sheet showed “the names of other Biden administration officials to relay the order remarks would be delivered at the press conference,” the New York Post reported, while yet another sheet set to outline Biden’s “top accomplishments.”

“Tough Q&A” was that piece of paper’s heading (see below).

Jean-Pierre said the information on the card was different from the question that was asked.