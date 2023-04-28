Pro-Life Bills Fail in Republican-Controlled Nebraska, South Carolina

Bills protecting unborn babies failed on Thursday in Nebraska and South Carolina — states that are dominated by Republicans, CNN reported.

In Nebraska, a fetal heartbeat bill that would have outlawed abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother, stalled in the legislature.

“A vote to overcome a filibuster of the bill failed by a vote of 32-15, with two senators abstaining, including Republican state Sen. Merv Riepe – leaving the measure one vote shy of the two-thirds majority needed for full consideration,” according to the report.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) issued a statement on the matter saying he is “profoundly disappointed” and said the bill should be reconsidered. Currently, abortion is legal for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state.

“It is unacceptable for senators to be present not voting on such a momentous vote,” Pillen said on Thursday. “I call on Senator Merv Riepe to make a motion to reconsider and stand by the commitments to life he has made in the past.”

In South Carolina, the state Senate did not pass the “Human Life Protection Act,” which would have outlawed abortions in the state, with exceptions. The state Senate voted 22-21, with three Republicans voting against it. The bill is expected to be carried over to next year’s legislative session, according to the report.

“When faced with a call for accountability and principled leadership from the Pro-Life Generation, sadly too many Republicans failed to protect the most vulnerable in our society by sidestepping the Human Life Protection Act,” Dustin Curtis, Students for Life Action Vice President of Political Affairs & Operations, said via email in response to the vote.

“Though detested by many in the legislature, our spines delivered to the capital proved to be all too necessary as many could not face a vote to ensure life is a right all should be afforded,” Curtis added. “We need leaders who don’t just say they’re pro-life, but cast their vote with conviction for the preborn, and we look forward to repeatedly reminding Republican primary voters what’s happened here today.”

The director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said in a statement that the state legislature is “hellbent on controlling the decisions of women” and that the “government should never force a person to carry a pregnancy or give birth against their will.”