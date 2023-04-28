Democrat Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a man presenting himself as a woman, tweeted a violent cartoon and called it his “ideal relationship with a man.”

Likely fanart for the game Genshin Impact, the cartoon featured the character Lumine wielding a sword while straddling the bloodied and beaten character Childe.

“This is my ideal relationship with a man: one where I’m riding him, and also ready to end his life,” Zephyr tweeted while sharing the photo.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Republicans in Montana barred Zooey Zephyr “from the state House after he suggested to GOP legislators their child-protection rules would spill ‘blood on your hands.'” Zephyr had opposed a series of laws that would protect children from transgender medical treatments.

“This body should be ashamed … If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” said Zephyr.

The GOP voted 68-32 to “to bar Zephyr from the House for the remainder of the session.” He will still able to cast votes.