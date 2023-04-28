Democrat Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a man presenting himself as a woman, tweeted a violent cartoon and called it his “ideal relationship with a man.”
Likely fanart for the game Genshin Impact, the cartoon featured the character Lumine wielding a sword while straddling the bloodied and beaten character Childe.
“This is my ideal relationship with a man: one where I’m riding him, and also ready to end his life,” Zephyr tweeted while sharing the photo.
This is my ideal relationship with a man: one where I'm riding him, and also ready to end his life. https://t.co/gCzUfEvzC6
— Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) November 3, 2020
As Breitbart News reported this week, Republicans in Montana barred Zooey Zephyr “from the state House after he suggested to GOP legislators their child-protection rules would spill ‘blood on your hands.'” Zephyr had opposed a series of laws that would protect children from transgender medical treatments.
“This body should be ashamed … If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” said Zephyr.
The GOP voted 68-32 to “to bar Zephyr from the House for the remainder of the session.” He will still able to cast votes.
“It was inciting, and that’s no way to operate [in] the people’s house,” the Republican House Speaker Matt Regier said after the vote, adding that Zephyr “did not want to operate within the rules.”
Breitbart News reporter John Nolte also chronicled this week how transvestite Tara Jay told his TikTok followers to buy guns and be prepared to die.
“Jay is a man who pretends to be a woman (and, more conveniently, a lesbian), and Jay felt perfectly comfortable threatening people with guns just a few weeks after a female transvestite murdered six people at a Nashville Christian school,” Nolte wrote.
“Yes, we have now had four people who identify as transsexual committing a mass shooting in less than five years. And there was almost a fifth,” he added.
‘Tara’ who identifies as a lesbian issues threatening message to women:
“If you back a wild animal into a corner, they are going to become a dangerous animal…I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom”
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 20, 2023
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.