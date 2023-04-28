“It was inciting, and that’s no way to operate [in] the people’s house,” the Republican House Speaker Matt Regier said after the vote, adding that Zephyr “did not want to operate within the rules.”

Rep. Zooey Zephyr talks with the media after a House of Representatives session at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Breitbart News reporter John Nolte also chronicled this week how transvestite Tara Jay told his TikTok followers to buy guns and be prepared to die.

“Jay is a man who pretends to be a woman (and, more conveniently, a lesbian), and Jay felt perfectly comfortable threatening people with guns just a few weeks after a female transvestite murdered six people at a Nashville Christian school,” Nolte wrote.

“Yes, we have now had four people who identify as transsexual committing a mass shooting in less than five years. And there was almost a fifth,” he added.

