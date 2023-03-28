Nolte: Four Transsexual Mass Shooters in Less than Five Years

In less than five years, we’ve had four people who identify as transsexual committing a mass shooting.

In November of 2018, Snochia Moseley, a man who identified as a woman, wounded three and killed three after opening fire at his place of employment in Aberdeen, Maryland.

In May of 2019, a Colorado woman who identified as male shot up a school, killing one and wounding eight.

In November of 2022, a Colorado man who shot up a gay nightclub, killing five and wounding 18, was identified as transsexual.

On Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a woman who identified as a man, entered a Nashville Christian elementary school with a firearm. She murdered three adult staffers and three nine-year-old children.

In less than five years, that’s four mass shootings committed by people who make up about one-half of one percent of the population. So that works out to around 2.75 mass shootings per million transsexuals over four years.

Suppose the roughly 325 million American heterosexuals committed mass shootings at that rate. In that case, you’d be talking about somewhere around 900 mass shootings over four years, and I’m talking real mass shootings—schools and places of employment—not the BS “mass shootings” fabricated by fake media outlets like CNNLOL.

Gee, maybe de-listing gender dysphoria as a mental illness wasn’t such a good idea…?

I’ll tell you what else isn’t a good idea… The corporate media lying to a mentally unstable group of people about how they are the target of (non-existent hate) groups. Because what happens when you do that is that you get the one-two punch of a group of trans maniacs launching a Trans Day of Vengeance while the corporate (and taxpayer-funded) media tells these same maniacs to purchase firearms.

Trust me; no member of the NRA thinks it’s a good idea to arm the mentally ill.

WATCH: Bodycam Showing Take Down of Nashville Christian School Shooter

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

For hundreds of years, no one in America bothered or cared about transsexuals and drag queens. Then THEY chose to wage a political war against us normal people. After nearly two-hundred years of peaceful co-existence, leftist transsexuals and drag queens rose up all at once to target our children for grooming and surgical mutilation; cheat in women’s sports; demand access to our daughter’s bathrooms, and bully us to join their anti-science delusion with their stupid pronouns.

Then, because we want no part of that madness, suddenly, the same people who left transsexuals alone for 250 years are the enemy… We’re transphobes… We’re committing “trans genocide,”—which is a hoax…

There were 26,031 murders in 2021. The T[rans] D[ay] O[f] V[engeance] people claim 60 murders in 2022 for trans people. 1.6 million people in the United States identify as trans. That works out, I think, to 3.75 murders per 100,000. That is less than half that of the general population.

…and as we are seeing over and over again, when these mentally unstable people don’t get their way, their crybaby tantrums can result in outright violence. Worse still, the corporate media encourage and justify this violence by either ignoring it or arguing that it is in some way appropriate.

Listen, the solution to this problem is not the government.

The government only makes things worse…

Pointing out media bias is not going to solve this problem…

The media will never change, duh.

You have to be able to defend yourself and your loved ones. That means arming yourself and ensuring your family does not spend their work and school days in soft targets, like this Christian school in Nashville.

Between Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and these Day of Vengeance lunatics, the media and Democrat party have created their own personal army of violent Brownshirts to terrorize normal people.

This is not a drill.

Everywhere I go, I carry. I moved out of the Democrat-run city of Los Angeles. My doors and windows are alarmed. I have dogs that bark at anything that moves. I don’t live in fear. I’m not paranoid. But I’m also not stupid.

Tweets and social media posts will not protect your family from these terrorists.

It is your job to protect your family.

How many school shootings have to occur before parents pull their kids out of these free-fire zones where no one can defend children from mass shooters?

