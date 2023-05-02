Transurrection: Another Left-wing Capitol Takeover, This Time in Texas

Left-wing activists have mounted another “insurrection” in a state capitol, this time disrupting a session of the Texas state legislature in Austin, taking over the gallery Tuesday before being forcibly removed by police.

BREAKING: LGBT activists have occupied another state capitol, this time in Texas, to protest a bill to ban pediatric gender mutilations

pic.twitter.com/uKAhLotHsF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 2, 2023

The liberal Texas Tribune reported:

President Joe Biden and Democrats have praised other disruptive protest, with the White House recently hosting the so-called “Tennessee Three” — Democrats who joined protesters in disrupting the Tennessee legislature in a protest for gun control. Two of the three were subsequently expelled from the legislature (though they were later restored to their seats). The protest occurred after a mass shooting by a transgender assailant. The White House has yet to host the victims’ families or the police officers who ended the shooting. Last week, there was another “insurrection” in Montana, also motivated by the transgender cause.

Biden and the Democrats have described the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as an “insurrection,” though many of those arrested have been charged simply with “impeding an official proceeding” of Congress.

