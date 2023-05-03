Bud Light Sales Wane in West Pennsylvania as Boycott Ensures

Pushing the transgender agenda might not be the best idea for the radical left as they head into the 2024 presidential election, as Bud Light sales in the west of swing state Pennsylvania are still waning due to the ongoing boycott after its national controversy, wading into the world of woke.

Bud Light jumped into the social justice foray after partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney — a former gay man who now claims to be a woman. In a post to his 1.8 million followers last month, Mulvaney revealed Bud Light sent him a can with his face on it to celebrate his “day 365 of womanhood,” sparking backlash as top conservatives lamented yet another company bowing to wokeism.

After roughly two weeks of debate, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a mea culpa of sorts, asserting that the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” Whitworth’s statement read in part.

“My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another,” he continued, contending he is focused on “building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.”

“I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors, and others,” Whitworth added. “Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

While conservatives — including Donald Trump Jr. and Charlie Kirk — pointed out that Anheuser-Busch actually has a history of donating to conservative causes and supporting some Republicans, such as Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) in the last election cycle, Bud Light sales have reportedly continued to drop.

According to reports, the boycott has resulted in a major cut in Bud Light sales among Pittsburgh-area beer distributors. According to TribLive, Myrna’s Brewery Outlet, for example, typically sold 200 cases of Bud Light per week. That figure dropped to 40 cases last week.