Jamie Komoroski, the alleged drunk driver in a fatal crash that killed a bride and severely injured the groom hours after their wedding, wore a Bud Light costume on Halloween, a recently surfaced photo shows.

In 2018, when she was reportedly underage, Komoroski dressed as “Bud Lightyear” for Halloween.

The photo shows Komoroski wearing black shorts with the Bud Light logo wrapped around her wrists and legs. She also had makeshift wings taped to her back, with a shirt that had “Bud Light Year” drawn on, in an apparent parody of the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear.

Komoroski’s caption reportedly read, “To infinity and beerond!”

Komoroski’s Instagram includes several photos and references to drinking alcohol, including one photo from last week in which she is pictured on Folly Beach, South Carolina, wearing a bikini with the caption, “Did somebody say tequila?”

On Friday, Komoroski was reportedly behind the wheel of a vehicle in Folly Beach traveling 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she allegedly hit a golf card carrying newlyweds Samatha Hutchinson, her husband Aric, and another passenger.

The cart was found about 75 yards away from the collision, according to reports.

Sam Hutchinson, 34, was declared dead at the scene.

Aric Hutchinson was hospitalized with broken bones and a brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his mother.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” the GoFundMe page read. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

Komoroski smelled of alcohol but “strongly refused and became uncooperative” when she was asked to take a field sobriety test, according to police documents.

When officers asked her how she felt on a scale of one to ten, with ten being completely sober, Komoroski reportedly rated herself an eight. She told officers she only had one beer and one shot of tequila before getting behind the wheel.

“I smelled an odor of alcohol coming from her breath and person,” police documents said.

Komoroski faces three felony DUI charges, which carry a maximum punishment of up to 40 years, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in fines, the Daily Mail reported.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.