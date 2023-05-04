An illegal alien, accused with his illegal alien brother of murdering K9 officer and sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd last year, has been captured in Mexico after having escaped from a Virginia jail on April 30.

Illegal alien brothers Alder Alfonso Sotelo and Arturo Marin Sotelo, both from Mexico, were arrested and charged last year with the murder of 48-year-old Byrd after he was shot and killed on August 12, 2022, while exiting his unmarked patrol vehicle.

On April 30, while locked up in Prince Edward County, Virginia, law enforcement said Alder Alfonso Sotelo escaped but that jail staff was unaware until 26 hours later. A manhunt by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Virginia law enforcement, and Wake County, North Carolina, law enforcement ensued.

On Thursday, Alder Alfonso Sotelo was located and taken into custody in Guerrero, Mexico, after having fled the country in the hopes of evading murder charges for Byrd’s death. Police have charged his sister with helping him escape from jail.

In the Byrd murder case, the Sotelo brothers are facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Police allege that Byrd was shot six times in the back of the head and that the illegal alien brothers planned to flee North Carolina after the murder to avoid arrest.

The Sotelo brothers illegally entered the United States via the southern border on unknown dates. Arturo Marin Sotelo was caught crossing the border in June 2010.

