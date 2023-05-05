Biden Names Failed OMB Nominee Neera Tanden to Replace Susan Rice at White House

President Joe Biden named Neera Tanden, his failed nominee for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), to replace Susan Rice as his domestic policy advisor at the White House on Friday.

Tanden, a Hillary Clinton loyalist with a checkered past, was forced to withdraw her nomination to lead OMB — a post that requires Senate confirmation — in 2021 due to her past controversial remarks and volatile behavor.

As Breitbart News noted:

Tanden famously mocked Biden as a “mess” in a leaked email to Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta in 2015, arguing that the former vice president’s bumbling made Clinton look like a better candidate for president. She also frequently disparaged Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his supporters during the 2016 Democrat primary. After serving in President Bill Clinton’s White House, Tanden ran the leftist Center for American Progress, raising money from foreign interests and corporate donors to push left-leaning policy. Tanden was also disparaged by staff at the Center for American Progress after she revealed the name of an anonymous victim claiming sexual harassment in a staff meeting.

Tanden worked as an associate director for domestic policy at the Clinton White House and was also an advisor to First Lady Hillary Clinton. She also served as a senior advisor in the Department of Health and Human Services under the Obama administration.

In addition, Tanden reportedly assaulted a journalist in 2008 for asking about her vote for the Iraq War.

Rice is known for her penchant for lying, most notably in the cover-up of the Benghazi terror attack. She had a long history of foreign policy failures before joining the Biden White House as director of the Domestic Policy Council, a position for which she had no experience. She was rumored to be using that position to exert influence over the administration as a whole, possibly in coordination with former President Barack Obama.

Tanden has already been serving as Staff Secretary, an extremely influential position in the adminsitration.

