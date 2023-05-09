CNN called Tucker Carlson a “right-wing extremist” in a report about the former Fox News show host announcing Tuesday he would bring his show to Twitter to promote free speech.
The CNN report said: “Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday that he will relaunch his program on Twitter, which he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month.”
CNN’s Twitter account also tweeted out that paragraph of the story.
Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson will relaunch his program on Twitter, a platform he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month. https://t.co/QwlHtYvlDB
— CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023
The report also claimed that “Twitter has devolved in recent months into a chaotic platform where the traditional press has come under assault from the billionaire.”
The report also claimed that Carlson’s show’s ratings were high due to “trafficking of anti-immigrant rhetoric, false conspiracy theories, and the promotion of white nationalist talking points.”
The report also calls former Donald Trump “right-wing.”
The report received flak from prominent Twitter users on the right.
CNN: “We’re new and normal”
ALSO CNN: “Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson…” pic.twitter.com/tAw24b8IpN
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2023
Carlson @TuckerCarlson and @elonmusk are both right-wing extremists if the accuser is essentially communist :) just a thought for soon-to-be-irrelevant (and not a moment too soon) @CNN https://t.co/rLYTFxg9RL
— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 9, 2023
