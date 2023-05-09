Nolte: Newsweek Columnist Blames Republicans for ‘Democrat-Run City’ Failure

A Newsweek columnist thinks Republicans are part of the problem in these failed Democrat-run cities where Republicans hold no political power.

This is like blaming the Captain of the Love Boat for the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. But blaming the GOP for these urban disasters is a good way to keep the voters in these urban disasters voting for the same Democrats who created these urban disasters.

Republicans Bash 'Democrat-Run Cities' But do Nothing to Help https://t.co/v11vCxexUN — Newsweek Opinion (@NewsweekOpinion) May 8, 2023

Newsweek’s thinking goes like this:

These cities remain Democrat-led because their voters don’t have a choice. After all, they can’t choose an option that doesn’t exist. Were there any Republicans in Chicago’s recent mayoral race? No. Los Angeles? No. Cleveland? No. In city after city, the story is the same. Most cities have “nonpartisan” primaries for political office. In those primaries, multiple candidates run, and the two candidates with the most votes advance, regardless of party. And it’s always two Democrats. … Republicans intentionally abandoned urban voters years ago. And they still don’t attempt to compete in many of our nation’s large cities. Yet they have the audacity to bash those voters for not voting for a nonexistent option!

What?

Conveniently left out of this screed is the fact that Republicans only stopped trying to win elections in these cities after the trying proved to be a total waste of time, money, and reputation.

Believe me, if the GOP thought it had a shot in these dumpster fire cities, they would give it a shot. The problem is that they don’t have a chance in hell. Good heavens, incumbent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was just replaced by someone to her political left, and she’s a soft-on-crime commie.

The only people at fault for the collapse of these cities are elected Democrats and the idiot voters who vote and vote and vote to elect these Democrats.

Good grief, earlier this year, Chicago had an opportunity to choose a moderate Democrat mayor with Paul Vallas, but the city instead chose the lunatic Brandon Johnson.

How is a Republican going to make any kind of difference in a city that crazy?

Do you have any idea what Newsweek is asking of someone? Not just that this Republican candidate waste a year of his life and a ton of money, but his reputation.

Running for office is exhausting work. You work seven days a week, 18 hours a day… And for what? So you can lose and be smeared as a racist by your opponent and the local media while you’re losing? And if you happen to be a non-white Republican, you will be smeared as an Uncle Tom.

The article ends this way… “If you are not willing to be part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”

Oh, okay… It’s my fault that a city populated and governed solely by Democrats is a garbage fire because I refuse to waste a year of my life being smeared as a racist while losing a hopeless election at the hands of voters who obviously enjoy crime, lousy schools, violence, car-jackings, lower property values, and sidewalks covered in feces, needles, and lunatics.

Using this guy’s logic, Democrats deserve credit for how great life is in Rural America because Democrats don’t govern there.

The bottom line is this: Chicago, Baltimore, Houston, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Oakland, St. Louis, and a whole bunch of other American cities are lost. It’s a shame. It really is. But that failure is the fault of Democrats and the idiots who continue to vote for them.

It would be easier for Democrats in these failed cities to change their policies than to elect a Republican.

Odd how Newsweek doesn’t suggest Democrats might want to change their policies, which are proven failures.

There is nothing any Republican can do to help these godless cities. Moreover, these cities are not our problem. We don’t live there. Moreover, no one wants our advice. Whenever we offer advice, we are called racists.

The country is self-sorting. Not by race, class, or income. The self-sort is between those who want to live in dangerous filth and those who don’t.

So…

Enjoy your left-wing utopia, losers!

If you need us, we’ll be living…here.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.